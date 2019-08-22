Home

NICOL Alexander (Balerno / formerly of Kirkcaldy)
Peacefully, at Liberton Hospital, Edinburgh, on Monday, 12th August, 2019, after a short illness, Sandy, former manager of the Fife Flyers, beloved and much missed husband of Doreen, much loved dad of Sandra and the late Gary and grandad to Kieran. A service will be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 26th August, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, there will be a retiral collection for Alzheimer's Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 22, 2019
