Dr Alexander (Sandy) GOUGH

GOUGH Dr Alexander (Sandy) Sadly, after a long illness, Dr Alexander 'Sandy' Gough, passed away in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 12th July, 2019. He donated his body to St Andrews University Medical Faculty where he graduated and as per his wishes, there is no funeral. He will be commemorated at ceremony for families at St Andrews University in due course. Michael, Susan and the whole family would like to thank the staff at Victoria Hospital and his colleagues at Muiredge surgery for their immense kindness and support over the years and his wonderful carers who looked after him with such kindness, dignity and humour.
Published in Fife Today on July 31, 2019
