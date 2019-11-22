|
CRAIK Alexander Peacefully, at home, The White House, Hepburn Gardens, St Andrews, on Sunday, 17th November, 2019. Alexander (Alex) Craik, originally from Brechin, devoted husband, father and grandfather, distinguished mathematician and good friend to many. Private cremation will be followed by a celebration of Alex's life, to which all friends and colleagues are warmly invited, at Rufflets Hotel, St Andrews, on Monday, 2nd December, at 12.30 p.m. Donations, if desired, may be made at Rufflets Hotel for the Haematology Unit, Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 22, 2019