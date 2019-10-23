|
WINTON Alex Peacefully, in Walton House Care Home, Leven, on Thursday, 17th October, 2019. Alexander (Alex) Winton, aged 80, loving husband of Grace, much loved father and father-in-law of Bruce, Mhairi, Christina and Lee and adored grandad of Alexandra, Colin and Gracie. Funeral service to be held on Friday, 1st November, at 12.45 p.m., at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may given for Stop MS Campaign.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 23, 2019