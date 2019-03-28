Resources More Obituaries for Alex McGREGOR Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alex McGREGOR

Alex Alison and family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for all their cards, flowers and kind messages of sympathy and support they received since the sad loss of Alex. A special thank you to Fr Isidore for his comforting service at St Pius Church and Kirkcaldy Crematorium and to all who paid their respects. Thanks also to the team of carers who looked after Alex over the last few years and to Callum Robertson (Funeral Directors) and his team for making it such a special day. A donation has been made to the Scottish Dementia Charity. Published in Fife Today on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices