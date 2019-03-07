|
McGREGOR
Alex Following a short illness, Alex, aged 89 years, passed away peacefully at Victoria
Hospital, Kirkcaldy on Friday, 22nd February, 2019. Beloved husband for 61 years to Alison, loving dad to Fiona and John, father-in-law to Denise and much loved grandad to Callum, Alexander, Rachel and Hannah. Requiem Mass will be held at St Pius X RC Church at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, 13th March, followed by a short service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given as you leave the services for Dementia Society, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 7, 2019
