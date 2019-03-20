|
|
|
TROTTER Albert Very suddenly at home on Tuesday, 5th March, 2019, Albert (Bert), aged 66, formerly of Lundin Links Golf Club.
A much loved husband of Elaine, loving dad to Amanda-Jane and Martin, proud grandad to Matthew, Niamh and Shay, a much loved brother and brother-in-law and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service at Upper Largo Church on Friday, 22nd March, at 10.15 a.m., and interment thereafter at Upper Largo Cemetery to which all family and friends are invited. Donations, if so desired, to Rachel House.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More