Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan HENDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan HENDERSON

Notice Condolences

Alan HENDERSON Notice
HENDERSON Alan Suddenly, but peacefully on 21st of May, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Alan, aged 70 years of Kirkcaldy. Loving husband to Linda and a much loved father to Simon, Alan will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Monday, 3rd June, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given for the Victoria Hospice, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.