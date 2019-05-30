|
HENDERSON Alan Suddenly, but peacefully on 21st of May, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Alan, aged 70 years of Kirkcaldy. Loving husband to Linda and a much loved father to Simon, Alan will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Monday, 3rd June, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given for the Victoria Hospice, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on May 30, 2019
