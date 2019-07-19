|
HANCOCK Alan Peacefully, at Pitlair Nursing Home, on Wednesday, 10th July, 2019, Alan, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Joan, much loved step father of Lesley and the late Tony, loving grandad and great-grandad and brother to Marjory. Much loved by all the family. Funeral service to be held at William Jordan and Son Service Room, Cupar, at 1.15 p.m., followed by Cupar Cemetery, at 2 p.m. All welcome. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, may be given at the service room door for Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Published in Fife Today on July 19, 2019