Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
13:15
William Jordan and Son Service Room
Cupar
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
14:00
Cupar Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan HANCOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan HANCOCK

Notice Condolences

Alan HANCOCK Notice
HANCOCK Alan Peacefully, at Pitlair Nursing Home, on Wednesday, 10th July, 2019, Alan, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Joan, much loved step father of Lesley and the late Tony, loving grandad and great-grandad and brother to Marjory. Much loved by all the family. Funeral service to be held at William Jordan and Son Service Room, Cupar, at 1.15 p.m., followed by Cupar Cemetery, at 2 p.m. All welcome. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, may be given at the service room door for Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Published in Fife Today on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.