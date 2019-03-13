Home

DICK Alan Unexpectedly, but peacefully at Ninewells Hospital Dundee on Friday, 8th March, 2019, Alan Dick, aged 54 years, beloved husband of Pauline, devoted dad of Cameron, dear brother of Kenny and a much loved son of the late John and Sandra. Funeral service at Co-op Funeralcare Denbeath, 663 Wellesley Road on Thursday, 21st March, at
12 noon, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, thereafter to MacDuff Cemetery for 1 p.m.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 13, 2019
