BELL Alan The family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers following the sudden passing of Alan. Thanks to the staff at Rosturk House Nursing Home for their kindness and care. A special thank you to Craig Adamson for his comforting service and to Steven Stewart Funeral Directors, Cupar for all their help and guidance, also to all who attended the crematorium and who so kindly donated the generous amount of £380.00 which was donated for Alan's Favourite Charites.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 13, 2019