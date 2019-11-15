Home

BELL Alan Passed away, in the tender care of Rosturk House Care Home, Cupar, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, 7th November, 2019. Alan, aged 82 years, of Cupar, formerly of Strathmiglo and Perth. Beloved husband of Rhoda, a much loved dad, grandad, great-grandad, brother, uncle and also a good friend to many. Funeral service on Monday, 25th November, in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, may be made at the crematorium doors for Alan's favourite charities. Bright colours can be worn if preferred.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 15, 2019
