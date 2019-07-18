Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
14:00
at home
AITCHISON Aileen Unexpectedly at home, on Sunday, 7th July, 2019, Aileen, of Strathkinness, (retired head mistress), in her 87th year. Much loved sister of Rosie, auntie of Jennifer and great-auntie of Adam, Ben and Charlie. Following a private cremation, a celebration of Aileen's life will be held at home, on Monday, 29th July, at 2 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers, please, but donations, in lieu, to Aileen's chosen charities can be made at the service, if desired. Please contact Gibson of Tayport Funeral Directors on 01382 552275 for the service location details.
Published in Fife Today on July 18, 2019
