MARTIN Agnes Peacefully, at Leven Beach Nursing Home, Leven, on Wednesday, 4th December, 2019, Agnes, aged 93 years, a much loved sister of Jack and sister-in-law of Fay.
"Agnes will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her". Funeral Mass to take place at St Agatha's Roman Catholic Church, Methil, on Friday, 20th December, at 9.45 a.m., interment thereafter at East Wemyss Cemetery, cortege arriving at 11.00 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 11, 2019
