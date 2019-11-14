|
|
|
HARRISON Agnes Very suddenly, on Saturday, 9th November, 2019, Agnes 'Una' Curran, aged 81 years of Dysart, beloved daughter of the late Peter and Agnes, dear sister of Ian, much loved sister-in-law of Margaret and a dear friend to many. Sadly missed by all. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 25th November, at 11 a.m., to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given,
if so desired, on leaving the service in aid of Rachel House Children's Hospice, Kinross.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 14, 2019