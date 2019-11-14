Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes HARRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes HARRISON

Notice Condolences

Agnes HARRISON Notice
HARRISON Agnes Very suddenly, on Saturday, 9th November, 2019, Agnes 'Una' Curran, aged 81 years of Dysart, beloved daughter of the late Peter and Agnes, dear sister of Ian, much loved sister-in-law of Margaret and a dear friend to many. Sadly missed by all. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 25th November, at 11 a.m., to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given,
if so desired, on leaving the service in aid of Rachel House Children's Hospice, Kinross.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -