|
|
|
WYLIE William (Billy) William (Billy), formerly of Campbeltown, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at FVRH, Larbert on July 8, 2019. Much loved dad of William, Scott, Leah and Craig, dear cousin of Ian, Shirley, David and Colin, beloved nephew of Evelyn, son of the late Annie and friend to many. The funeral will take place at Camelon Crematorium, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 10.45 am. No black to be worn.
Time may hide the sadness,
Like a smile that hides the tears,
But memories last forever,
Of our William we loved so dear.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 11, 2019