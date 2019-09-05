|
WRIGHT William Grace and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours who attended Billy's funeral and for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and support. Many thanks to Irene Gardner for the lovely service and special thanks to Chris of Thomas Sneddon Funeral Directors for his thoughtfulness, care and support.
The retiral collection raised £232 for The British Heart Foundation, many thanks to all who contributed.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 5, 2019