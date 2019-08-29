Home

Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
09:30
Sacred Heart R C Church
Grangemouth
Interment
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:45
Old Grandsable Cemetery
WHITTIT William Peacefully, at Bo'ness Hospital on August 22, 2019, aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of the late Patricia, dearly loved dad of Geraldine and Marianne. Loving father-in-law, granda and great-granda who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart R C Church, Grangemouth on Monday, September 2, 2019, at 9.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment in Old Grandsable Cemetery, arriving approximately 10.45 am. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for Bo'ness Hospital Unit 1. Beautiful memories are treasured forever,
Of happy days when we were together,
So just remember one thing, Dad,
We are not apart,
You're with me in those memories,
And always in my heart. Love from Geraldine and John xxx.
It was an honour and a privilege,
To call you my Dad,
I will always be grateful for the time that we had,
Although it's hard to say goodbye,
I'll look for you in the rainbows, shining in the sky. Loved always Marianne and Brian xxx.
Although he has gone, we will always be together,
And his spirit will live on in each one of us forever,
When you look to the sky, look for the brightest star,
As Granda has joined Granny, to look down on us from afar. Love Kenneth, Craig, Missy, Amy, Annie, Ian and Sarah x.
Gentle Jesus up above,
Give Granda Willie all our love. From William and Carys x.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
