|
|
|
WALKER William Peacefully, at New Carron Court Care Home, on October 26, 2019, William (Badger), aged 79 years. A sadly missed brother and uncle. Funeral service will be held at Redding and Westquarter Parish Church, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to Polmont Cemetery, arriving approximately 11 am. Flowers welcome and there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Redding and Westquarter Parish Church.
We lived in hope and prayed in vain,
That God would make you well again.
To lose a brother as good as you,
Will remain a heartache all life through.
Loving brother Alex x.
We stood beside your bedside,
Our hearts were crushed and sore.
We did our duty till the end,
Till we could do no more.
Your loving family, Peter, Morag and Davy x.
As we loved you, so we miss you.
Love Courtney, Andrew and Sophia x.
