SWAN William At home, after a short illness, with his loving family by his side, on November 20, 2019. Billy, (formerly of Alexanders), aged 63 years, beloved husband of Jean, loving dad of Gary, Martin, and Drew, doting grandad of Jack. Simply the best. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11.15 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 28, 2019
