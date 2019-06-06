|
STIRLING William (Bill) Nancy and family wish to thank family and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy and their attendance at Polmont Old Parish Church and Elgin Cemetery. The Reverend Deborah van Welie for her comforting words. Mr Ian McLean, Mr Alistair Farquhar and the choir of Polmont Old for their meaningful contribution to our service of Thanksgiving for Bill. Our grateful thanks also to William Scott, Funeral Directors for their expert and respectful services in Polmont and Elgin.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 6, 2019
