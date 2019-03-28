|
SCOTT William (Bill) Peacefully, on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Clackmannan Community Hospital with family by his side, Bill, aged 88 years, formerly of Hawkhill Road, Kincardine and former electrician at BP in Grangemouth. Loving dad and papa to all the family.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Falkirk Crematorium, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations, if so desired, in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
