RUNCIMAN William (Bill) Peacefully, at FVRH, on March 14, 2019, Bill, beloved husband to Janet (Janette) and loving father of Billy and Colin, father-in-law of Moira and Liz, loving papa of Dionne.
We took our vows "till death us do part"
But when it came it broke my heart,
No longer with me my life to share,
But in my heart, you will always
be there.
Love as always Janette.
He was a father very rare,
Content with home, always there,
A cheeky smile, a heart of gold,
No finer dad, this world did hold.
Billy, Moira, Colin and Liz.
My papa, my best friend,
I will miss you so much.
Love you always Dionne.
Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11.15 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
