ROBERTSON William (Robbie) Suddenly, but peacefully in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on July 31, 2019. Robbie, aged 73 years, a much loved husband of Alexis, also a dad, stepdad, papa and brother. Funeral service will take place in Falkirk Crematorium on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, can be given on the day to MND Scotland and Strathcarron Hospice. I stood beside your bedside,

My heart was crushed and sore,

I did my duty till the end,

Till I could do no more,

My heart is heavy, the road is long,

Without you I'm so alone,

Your love and your smile will always be with me to eternity. Your loving wife Alexis xxxxx.

His presence we miss,

His memory we treasure,

Loving him always,

Forgetting him never. Nicola, Michael and Lee-Anne xxx.

Nigh Night Papa,

Love and miss you loads. Logan xxx. Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 8, 2019