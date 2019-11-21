|
RISK William Died peacefully, November 14, 2019. Darling husband of Jeanette, loving dad to Mark, Stuart, Sharon, ShirleyAnn and Angela. Loving papa to Pamela, Laura and Emma, special papa to Ashleigh, Steven and Chloe. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, November 28, in Reading and Westquarter Church at 1 pm and thereafter to Grandsable Old Cemetery, for 2 pm. Family flowers only.
May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear,
How much we love and miss you and wish that you were here.
Papa, we think of you as living,
In the hearts of those you touched,
For nothing loved is ever lost,
And we love you oh so much. Granddaughters, Pamela Anne, Laura and Emma x.
Rest In peace William.
Sister Anna and family.
In my life dear brother, a blessing you have been,
Your bright smile and acts of kindness, never went unseen.
"Quite simply the best."
Love Alex xx.
Gone but not forgotten.
Sister Alice, Matt and family.
Always remembered.
Brother Drew and Janette.
A special uncle gone but not forgotten.
Love Jean, Linda and family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 21, 2019