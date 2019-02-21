Home

DURNING William Paul We sadly announce the passing of our beloved son Billy, on February 6, 2019, aged 26 years. No farewell words were spoken,
No time to say goodbye,
You were gone before we knew it,
And only God knows why. Love mum and dad.
You were the best brother and uncle,
You will be missed so much. Steven, Louise and Emma.
A much loved brother and uncle.
We'll all miss you so much Billy.
Rest in peace x. Mandy, Robert and Aaron.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019, at St Francis Xavier RC Church, at 1 pm, thereafter to Camelon Cemetery.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
