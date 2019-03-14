|
|
|
MULRANEY William Peacefully, at Bo'ness Hospital on March 10, 2019, William, aged 77 years, a much loved dad of William, Mark and Martin, father-in-law of Adelaine, grandad of Cameron, also sadly missed by Joan and his sister Jeanette. For funeral details please contact Thomas Cuthell & Sons on 01506 822159 or visit
www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk.
Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering taken to aid Bo'ness Hospital.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More