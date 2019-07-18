|
McKEAN
William (Bill) Maureen and family wish to thank family, friends and neighbours who attended Bill's funeral and for all the kind words, flowers and sympathy messages. Thanks to Rev. Philip Hacking for his comforting service, to Thomas Sneddon Funeral Directors for their excellent handling of the arrangements and to Falkirk Golf Club for their catering. Last, but by no means least, a huge thanks to Bill's Home Care Team, the Staff of Ward B31 and the Palliative Care Team of Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Donations will be sent to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 18, 2019