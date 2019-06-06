|
|
|
MacMILLAN
WIlliam (Bill) Died peacefully in his 96th year surrounded by family at Campbell Snowdon House, Renfrewshire, on May 26, 2019. Bill will be sadly missed by his wife Millie, his son Gordon, daughter Marilyn and their respective partners Ann and Richard. The family wish to thank Jim Melville and his wonderful staff at Campbell Snowdon for their kindness and huge support during Bill's recent illness. The funeral will take place at Woodside Crematorium, on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11 am. Relatives and family friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 6, 2019
