LIDDELL William Peacefully, at Wheatlands Nursing Home, Bonnybridge, on February 13, 2019, Bill, aged 89 years, beloved husband of the late Anna, dad to Linda and grandad to Colin and Donna. Sadly missed. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
