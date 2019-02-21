Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William LIDDELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William LIDDELL

Notice Condolences

William LIDDELL Notice
LIDDELL William Peacefully, at Wheatlands Nursing Home, Bonnybridge, on February 13, 2019, Bill, aged 89 years, beloved husband of the late Anna, dad to Linda and grandad to Colin and Donna. Sadly missed. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.