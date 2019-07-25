|
LAIRD William (Billy) Suddenly, at home on July 18, 2019, Billy, aged 72 years. Beloved husband of Betty and loving dad to Steven, David and Lesley. Father-in-law to Gail, Tony and Sharon. Loving grampa / papa to Jordynn, Christopher, Bryony, Lauren, Caitlynn, Ryan and Rhys and great-papa to Kayla. You will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10.45 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family
flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to the British Lung Foundation.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 25, 2019