IRVINE William (Bill) Peacefully, at home, on September 17, 2019, aged 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, dad, papa, great-papa and great-great-papa. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Dundas Funeral Home, Grangemouth on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 10.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to committal at Falkirk Crematorium arriving 11.30 am. Family flowers only as there will be a retiral offering for Dementia Scotland.

We never said goodbye dad,

Perhaps it's just as well,

For we could never have said goodbye,

To the dad we loved so well.

The things we feel so deeply,

Are the hardest things to say,

For dad we loved you deeply,

In a very special way.

For though we cannot see you,

You will be with us night and day.

For the love we shared between us,

Will never fade away. Your loving son John, daughter Rita and son in law Billy.

Papa, they say there is a reason,

And they say that time will heal,

But neither time nor reason,

Will change the way we feel.

A thousand words won't bring you back,

We know because we've tried.

Neither will a thousand tears,

We know because we've cried.

So let us tell you something,

So there won't be no doubt,

You're so wonderful to think of,

But so hard to live without. Love from your grandchildren xxx.

Sleep tight papa.

Love and Hugs From your great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren xxx. Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 26, 2019