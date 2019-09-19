HARRIS William (Junior) Peacefully, at home on September 12, 2019, Junior, aged 83 years, beloved husband of the late Irene, a much loved dad to Gaye and Derek, father-in-law to Jim and Joyce and loving papa to Emma, Steven and Emily Raye, also brother to Blanch, Frances and Tom. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, at Falkirk Crematorium at 12.15 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations, if so desired, for Cancer Research. I loved you dearly, I always will,

You left a place no-one can fill,

On earth you toiled, in Heaven you rest,

God bless you dad, you were the best. Love Gaye and Jim.

Tired and weary, he made no fuss,

But tried so hard to stay with us,

Never more than a thought away,

He will be remembered every day. Love Derek and Joyce.

Sleep sweetly papa,

We will always miss you. Love Steven and Emma.

Love you lots papa.

I hope you're dancing with gran. Love Emily Raye. Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 19, 2019