William Scott
30 Ladysmill
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK2 9AU
01324 623009
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00
William Scott
30 Ladysmill
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK2 9AU
William Graham FRASER Notice
FRASER William Graham Peacefully, at home with his family on Friday, February 22, 2019. William (Bill), beloved husband of Helen and much loved father of Billy, Linda and Jim, father-in-law of Margaret and Janette, loving grampy and great-grampy. Green pastures are before me,
Which yet I have not seen,
Bright skies will soon be o'er me,
Where the dark clouds have been,
My hope I cannot measure,
My path to life is free,
My saviour has my treasure,
And he will walk with me. The funeral arrangements are as follows, Thursday, March 7, 2019, at William Scott Funeral Home, 30 Ladysmill, Falkirk at 10 am, thereafter to Camelon Cemetery.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
