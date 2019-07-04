Cowan William Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on June 25, 2019, Bill, aged 89, beloved husband of Jean, much loved dad of Alastair and Katrina and the late Linda and Trevor, father-in-law of Liz, David and Terry and dearest grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service will take place at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, July 5, at 10 am. Memories are sweet and in my heart forever. Devoted wife Jean.

In life we loved you dearly,

In death we love you still,

In our hearts you hold a place,

No-one can ever fill. Love Alastair and Liz.

Cheerio dad.

You'll be loved, remembered and in our thoughts forever. Love Katrina, David and family.

Treasured memories Bill. Terry.

Grandad, we'll miss you more than words can say,

But you'll be in our thoughts every single day. Deborah, Jamie and Alexa.

For our grandad,

we think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched….

For nothing loved is ever lost as he was loved so much. Dawn, Darren, Alastair and partners.

Night night great-grandad Cowan. Love from your 8 great-grandchildren. Published in Falkirk Herald on July 4, 2019