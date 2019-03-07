|
|
|
CLARK William (Bloggs) The family of the late William Clark would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for cards, flowers and support on the sad loss of William. Also thanks to all the staff at Central Demolition Ltd, Gary and Yvonne at Fosters Funeral Directors, Cumbernauld for their professional and excellent service, the minister George MacDonald for his comforting service, Sheena and the bar staff and Bonnybridge Golf Club for excellent catering. Thank you to everyone who donated so generously the amount £628.12 to Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More