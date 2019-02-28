Home

Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:15
Camelon Crematorium
William (Bloggs) CLARK

CLARK William (Bloggs) Suddenly, on Monday, February 18, 2019, at FVRH, William, loving husband to Kathleen.
Funeral service to be held at Camelon Crematorium, on Monday, March 4, at 12.15 pm. Family flowers only, please. There will be a gathering at Bonnybridge Golf Club after the service, to which everyone is welcome to attend.
Just today we are thinking,
But that is nothing new,
We thought about you yesterday,
And the day before that too.
We will think of you tomorrow,
And each day throughout the year,
We will think of you forever,
Because to us you were very dear.
Love always.
Kathleen, Tracy and Jennifer, Peter, Karen, Byron, Mason and Zander xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
