BRAIDWOOD William Born asleep on March 13, 2019, William Balfour Braidwood. An angel wrote in the book of life,
My baby's date of birth,
Then whispered as she closed the book,
"Too beautiful for earth".
Love you always and forever. Mummy, Daddy and big sister Brooke xx.
Baby William our precious grandson born asleep. Gran and Papa Braidwood.
God bless xxx.
Our hearts still ache with sadness,
And many tears still flow,
What it meant to lose you,
No one will ever know,
We hold you close within our hearts,
And there you will remain,
To walk with us throughout our lives,
Until we meet again. Love Grandma and Gran x.
My nephew baby William,
Gone with the angels. Love Auntie Donna and family x.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
