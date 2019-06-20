Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00
Larbert Old Parish Church
Committal
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:15
Falkirk Crematorium
FALCONER Walter Sutherland (Falkirk)
Peacefully, at FVRH, on June 14, 2019, Walter Sutherland Falconer, aged 91 years, formerly of Millars of Falkirk. Beloved husband of Nan, much loved father of Ann, Brian and Lesley, father-in-law of Gillian and Graham, a dearest grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Larbert Old Parish Church, at 11 am, thereafter for a short service of committal at Falkirk Crematorium, at 12.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, donations if desired, to Sue Ryder.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 20, 2019
