RAMAGE Walter Suddenly, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on August 26, 2019. Walter, aged 69 years, beloved husband of Morag, a loving dad to Colin, Hazel and Julie. Also a much loved papa, father-in-law,brother and uncle. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Thursday, September 5 at 11.30 am, to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations, if so desired, for British Heart Foundation. Forever in our hearts.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 29, 2019