Notice FALCONER Walter Nan and family wish to thank family and friends for the many kind expressions of sympathy and their attendance at Larbert Old Parish Church and Falkirk Crematorium following their sad loss. Grateful thanks to Iain Scoular for his comforting words and the members of the church for help with the funeral service. Thanks to the staff of Glenbervie Golf Club for their kindness and excellent catering. Grateful thanks also to Jim Snedden and staff of William Scott Funeral Directors, for their respectful service. At this time the family would like to thank Sue Ryder for their care of Walter and thank everyone for their generous donations to this charity. The sum of £1400 will be forwarded to Sue Ryder to help continue their work. Published in Falkirk Herald on July 4, 2019