BROWN Walter At home, on August 28, 2019, Wattie, aged 78 years. Husband of the late Janet "Naida" Brown, loving dad of Janet and Derek, devoted Pawpaw to Ryan, Cara and Amber. No verse, no flowers can ever say,
The grief that's in our hearts today,
You suffered much and told so few,
You never deserved what you went through.
But God alone knows what is best,
He called you home and gave you rest. From all your loving family.
Pawpaw you are our sunshine. Love great-grandchildren Lily and Ollie.
You left us quickly without goodbye,
But memories of you and Naida will never die. Sister-in-law Margaret, Douglas, Maureen, Neil, Jordan and Aaron.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 5, 2019