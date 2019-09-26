|
CRAWFORD Una Leslie Haining
(nee Johnstone) Sadly passed away peacefully, after a short time being resident in Thorntree Mews Care Home, Falkirk on September 20, 2019, aged 88 years, formerly of Greenpark Drive, Polmont. Beloved wife of the late Laurence (Larry) Hepburn Crawford and mother to Laurence and Brian, mother-in-law to Dorothy and Margaret, gran to Jonathan, David and Fiona and husband Ali and great-gran to Cooper John Fowler. Much loved by all her family and friends. Reunited with Larry. Funeral will take place at Polmont Old Parish Church on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 1.45 pm, then on to Polmont Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Dial a Journey (DAJ) and Multiple Sclerosis.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 26, 2019