SLEETH Tommy Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, surrounded by loving family on March 2, 2019, after a bravely fought battle Tommy, aged 72 years, beloved husband of Jane, much loved dad to Tom and Gillian, wonderful father-in-law to Helen and Andrew, also loving grandad to Layla. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Thursday, March 14, at 2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations, if so desired, for Strathcarron Hospice. Loved and remembered always.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
