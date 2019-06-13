|
|
|
MAIN Tom Tom's family would like to thank everyone for the flowers, cards and messages of condolence received on their sudden sad bereavement. Thanks to Laura Gordon, for the beautiful service, also to Ward 112 Intensive Care Staff of Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Alex Graham Catering, Grangemouth Railway Club and the Co-op Funeralcare. The retiring collection of £300 will be divided between Ronald McDonald House and Rachel House Children's Hospice, for terminally ill children. Thank you to all who donated and attended the crematorium.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 13, 2019
Read More