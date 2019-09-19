Resources More Obituaries for Thomas WILSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas WILSON

Notice WILSON Thomas The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the kind thoughts, words, cards and flowers after our recent bereavement. A special mention and thanks go to the Rev Derek Gunn, for compassion and comfort given to the family and for the memorable church and crematorium service. To all staff at Thomas Cuthell and Sons, for the funeral arrangements. The NHS staff at the Beatson Oncology Unit and to the local Bonnybridge Health Centre staff. The Macmillan staff and the staff at Strathcarron Hospice, for caring for Tom and finally the Railway Inn, Dennyloanhead, for the excellent hospitality and catering. A retiral collection of £1058.29 was raised for Strathcarron Hospice. Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 19, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices