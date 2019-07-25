|
WILSON Thomas Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on July 18, 2019, Tam, aged 57 years. Loving dad to Lana, son to Connie and Jim, partner to Angie, brother to Jim, Charlie and Colin and papa Tom to Jack. Funeral service will be held at Haggs Parish Church, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 12 noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited, followed by Committal, at Falkirk Crematorium, at 1 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 25, 2019