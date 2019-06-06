TEMPLEMAN Thomas In loving memory of Tam, who passed away on June 5, 2018. A dearly loved husband and father who we are proud to say was ours.

I know you're waiting for me Tam,

For when my life is through,

That you will take me by the hand,

And I'll be back with you.

Eternally yours, loved and missed every day.

Your wife Loraine x.

A year ago I had to part,

With a Dad I loved with all my heart,

You won't come back I know that's true,

But one day I will come to you.

Loved and missed every second of every day.

Your son T.K. x.

I'll remember you in silence Dad,

Though I make no outward show,

But what it meant to lose you,

No one will ever know.

Good night, god bless, sweet dreams, I love you Dad.

Your son Greg x.

Always thinking of you,

Rest in peace,

Until we meet again.

Mum and Steven xx.

You will always be in our hearts Tam,

Because in there, you are still with us.

Christine and Gareth xx.

Your presence we miss,

Your memories we treasure,

Loving you always,

Forgetting you never.

Margaret, Laura, Richard and Iona xxxx.