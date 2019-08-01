Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Dunfermline
23 Dewar Street
Dunfermline, Fife KY12 8AD
01383 723556
Notice

Thomas Muir Notice
MUIR Thomas Isobel and Kenneth take this opportunity to give heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many gifts of flowers, cards and messages of sympathy received at this sad time.
Sincere thank you to Rev Alison Meikle for her numerous visits to Tom during his illness and for a most comforting service in the church.
Thanks also to doctors and staff at Bo'ness Road Surgery, Grangemouth, Lindsay and Gilmour Pharmacy, Central Avenue, Grangemouth and the Co-operative Funeralcare.
The church collection raised £760 which will be divided between Prostrate Cancer, Scotland
and Zetland Parish Church.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
