MORTON Thomas (Tam) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on Monday, November 18, 2019, aged 88 years, beloved husband of the late Mary Davidson. Funeral Service takes place on Tuesday, December 3, at 1 pm, at Camelon Crematorium. Family flowers only, as there will be a collection for the Macular Degeneration Society.
There is a bridge of memory from earth to Heaven above,
It keeps you always near us, it's called the bridge of love. Son Billy, daughter Marilyn, daughter in-law Kath.
Forever in our hearts. Grandchildren Stuart, Michelle, Robert and Yvonne.
Night night grandad. Great-grandchildren Miller, Riley and Stevie.
No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts you are always there. Loving sister Bunty and family.
Words are few thoughts are deep,
Memories of you are ours to keep. Loving sister Catherine and family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 28, 2019